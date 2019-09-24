Screening of Netflix "White Lines" in Santa Maria. 23-09-2019 N.J. / MARK MAINZ

Shares:

Son Oliver is a finca in the foothills of the Tramuntana Mountains, a few kilometres from Santa Maria del Cami. It offers a spectacular location for filming for the Netflix series White Lines; shooting has been taking place at the finca since Monday.

This is the first location shoot for the second phase of filming in Majorca; the first phase was in May and June. White Lines is due to be released next year.

It stars British actress Laura Haddock and tells the story of the mysterious appearance of the body of a famous British DJ who had disappeared in Ibiza some twenty years before. His daughter, played by Laura Haddock, seeks to find out what really happened.

Related Tags