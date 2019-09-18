British actress Laura Haddock, main character in the series ‘ White Lines ’, which was shot in Majorca. 18-09-2019 R.C.

The second phase of filming in Majorca for the Netflix series White Lines is to start shortly. Last month there was casting for extras - males and females aged between 18 and 30 - who were wanted for scenes re-creating a party in Ibiza; these are to be shot at an undisclosed "grand mansion".

It was said last month that filming would be in September and October, and it is understood that Palma will be the first location before shooting moves on to other parts of the island.

Written by the creator of Money Heist, Alex Pina, the series stars British actress Laura Haddock, whose filmography includes Guardians of the Galaxy, Transformers: The Last Night and The Inbetweeners Movie.

Among locations for the filming of White Lines in May and June were Puerto Pollensa, Portocolom and Santa Maria.