Official trailer for Frozen 2 showing in Palma from Friday, 22 November. Why was Elsa born with magical powers? The answer is calling her and threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she'll set out on a dangerous but remarkable journey. Facebook: https://facebook.com/DisneyFrozen/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/disneyfrozen IG: https://www.instagram.com/disneyfrozen/ Hashtag: #Frozen2 11-06-2019 Youtube: Walt Disney Animation Studios

Today S’Arenal (flea market), Ariany, Calonge, Campos, Consell, Inca, es Llombards, Moscari, Palmanyola, Portol, Puerto Soller, ses Salines, Sant Joan and Sant Llorenç des Cardassar. Palma: Can Pastilla and Pere Garau.

Tomorrow Algaida, s’Arenal, Binissalem, Can Picafort, Inca, Llucmajor, Maria de la Salut, Es Pont d’Inca, Puerto Alcudia, Son Carrió, Son Ferrer, Son Servera. In Palma: Rafal Nou (between the streets of Selva and ses Salines) and sa Vileta (Plaza de Tarent).

Frozen 2 (2019) Premiers in Palma tomorrow

Plot summary Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven leave Arendelle to travel to an ancient, autumn-bound forest of an enchanted land. They set out to find the origin of Elsa’s powers in order to save their kingdom. Starring Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Idina Menzel. Director Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee. Duration 1 hour 43 minutes. Rated PG. Category Animation/Adventure/Comedy.

Ford v Ferrari (2019)

Plot summary American car designer Carroll Shelby and driver Ken Miles battle corporate interference, the laws of physics and their own personal demons to build a revolutionary race car for Ford and challenge Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1966.

Starring Matt Damon, Caitriona Balfe and Christian Bale.

Director James Mangold.

Duration 2 hours 32 minutes.

Rated 7. Category Action/Biography/Drama.

The Irishman (2019)

Plot summary A mob hitman recalls his possible involvement with the slaying of Jimmy Hoffa.

Starring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Jesse Plemons.

Director Martin Scorsese.

Duration 3 hours 29 minutes.

Rated 16.

Category Biography/Crime/Drama.

