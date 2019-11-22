Thomas Cook German subsidiary closes. 21-11-2019 Martin Gerten/dpa

Shares:

The German subsidiary of Thomas Cook is closing down today, nine weeks after declaring bankruptcy.

At least 1,000 people will be made redundant but another 1,000 may keep their jobs if a buyer is found for other parts of the company which includes Neckermann Reisen and Air Marin.

The insolvency process will begin next week.

Related Tags