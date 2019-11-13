Thomas Cook's German subsidiary, which had declared itself insolvent following the collapse of the UK parent company. 04-10-2019 Europa Press

Thomas Cook's German subsidiary, which had declared itself insolvent following the collapse of the UK parent company, announced yesterday that it has cancelled all bookings for 2020, including those which have been partially or fully paid for.

Last month, Thomas Cook Germany said that these cancellations would be held off until the end of December while a buyer was being sought. The process of finding a buyer is continuing. However, according to the company, it will be unable to fulfil bookings with departure dates as from the first of January for "insolvency legal reasons".

It is reported that a total of 660,000 trips had been contracted up to September 2020. The cancellation applies to Thomas Cook Signature, Thomas Cook Signature Finest Selection, Neckermann Reisen, Öger Tours, Bucher Reisen and Air Marin as well as to international flights booked through Thomas Cook International.

There has been interest in acquiring the German operation, or at least parts of it, with a group of Spanish hoteliers having been mentioned as a possible purchaser of the Neckermann business.