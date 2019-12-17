To Walk Invisible: The Lives of the Brontë Sisters. 02-01-2017 Youtube: To Walk Invisible: The Lives of the Brontë Sisters - Trailer

Today, December 17

CINEMA

English Cinema Series. At 18.00 The Association of English Teachers of the Balearic Islands (APABAL) organizes this film series in an original English version that is held at the Sa Nostra Cultural Center in Palma. The film screened is To Walk Invisible (Great Britain, 2016). Sally Wainwright directs this TV movie that tells the life of the Brontë sisters.

Opera and Ballet Screenings. At 19.15 with live opera “Prince Igor” from Paris Opera House showing at Palma’s Ocimax Aficine. Starring Ildar Abdrazakov, Elena Stikhina, Pavel Černoch, Dmitry Ulyanov, Dimitry Ivashchenko, Anita Rachvelishvili, Adam Palka, Andrei Popov, Vasily Efimov, Marina Haller and Irina Kopylova. Stage Barrie Kosky. Duration 225 minutes. Tickets at the box office.

FIESTAS

Capdepera, Festa de l'Esperança. 18.00: Procession from the church to the castle. 19.00: Compline at the castle, followed by folk dance and music.

MUSIC

Palma. 20.00: Julia Colom, Toni Vaquer - jazz and traditional music. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 15 euros.

CHRISTMAS

Andratx. 17.00: Christmas concert - Andratx School of Music, C. Catalunya 8. Free.

Sant Llorenç. 18.30: Christmas concert - Sant Llorenç School of Music (piano recital). Espai 36, C. Major 36. Free.

Fira de Nadal in Palma. Taking place daily now at all locations from 10.00-21.00: Plaça Major, La Rambla, Plaça Espanya and Via Roma (every day until 6 January).

Christmas train in Palma. Running now until January 7. Hours are 17.00 to 21.00 (frequency every 25 minutes) with two routes: Centre (Plaza de la Reina, Passeig del Born, Avenida de Jaime III, Paseo Mallorca, Av. de Portugal, Via Roma, La Ramlba, C. de la Unió, Passeig del Born and Plaza de la Reina). Eixample: Pla. de Abu Yahya, C/de 31 Diciembre, Av. del Comte Sallent, C. del General Riera, C. de Joan Massanet Moragues, C. de Frances Fiol i Joan, Av. de Gaspar Bennàzar, Arq., C. de Rosselló i Cazador and Pl. d’Abu Yahya. Info at www.afedeco.com and www.pimeco.com. The tickets will be distributed at the participating shops.

Children’s fair attractions. Running now until January 7. Locations: Pl. de l’Olivar, Parc de les Estacions, Pl. de Santa Pagesa, Pl. de Paris, Via Roma, Pl. Major, Pl. de Miquel Dolç, Pl. de Madrid, parking lot of Eusebi Estada and C. de Josep Darder Metge.

l Ice rink “Ice park”. Running now until January 26. At Palma’s Parc de Ses Estacions (Plaza España) everyday from 10.00 to 22.00. Special price for groups. Gloves are required. Information and reservations 971 720 059 and 609 231 523 and info@ohpalma.es. Price 5 euros for 25 minutes. Includes ice skate rental.

Christmas Family Circus Show. Open now Circo Alegria’s show “Circo de Navidad” (Christmas Circus) is back once again at Son Fusteret (Cami Vell de Bunyola) in Palma. In Spanish. Check website www.circoalegria.es for all show times, ticket prices and information. Runs until Monday January 6. Tent is climatised. Shows are from Thursday to Sunday. From 8 euros; discounts available, reduced prices for children to age ten. www.4tickets.es / www.circoalegria.es.

Tomorrow, 18 December

MUSIC

Palma. 19.00: Palma Conservatory students, with Jordi Roca (percussion) and José Luis Sellés (euphonium). Sa Nostra Cultural Centre, C. Concepció 12. Free.

Porreres. 19.00: Palma Conservatory strings orchestra. Auditorium, C. d’en Cerdà. Free.

CHRISTMAS

Palma. 20.00: Christmas concert - College of Lawyers Choir. Col-legi d’Advocats, La Rambla 10.

Puerto Portals. Christmas market until Monday January 6. Hours: daily from 12.00 to 21.00 except Friday’s and Saturday’s 12.00 to 22.00. Live music, petit cinema, theatre, skating rink and expo playmobil. Here is the complete programme of daily events: On 18/12: 17.00 Agora Portals and at 18.30 Mª Antonia Mas dance studio. Complete programme at www.puertoportals.com

FIESTAS

Capdepera, Festa de l’Esperança. 11.00: Solemn mass at the castle, followed by procession to the church.

CHILDREN’S CORNER

Palma. 18.00 theatre with “Balons Roses i Baries fusteres” (Pink Balls and Carpenter Barbies) at Teatre Municipal Catalina Valls (Paseo Mallorca, 9) in Palma. Info 971 710 986. In Catalan. On Thursday at 12.00. For children over 9 years.