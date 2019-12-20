What's On
Check out the official trailer for Frozen 2 now showing in Palma.
There are no cruise ships in Palma's port today.
MARKETS
Today Algaida, s’Arenal, Binissalem, Can Picafort, Inca, Llucmajor, Maria de la Salut, Es Pont d’Inca, Puerto Alcudia, Son Carrió, Son Ferrer, Son Servera. In Palma: Rafal Nou (between the streets of Selva and ses Salines) and sa Vileta (Plaza de Tarent).
Tomorrow Alaró, Algaida (second Saturday of the month), s’Arenal, s’Arracó, Arta, Badia Gran/Pedrafort (Llucmajor), Biniali, Buger, Bunyola, Cala Ratjada, Campos, Campanet, Can Picafort, Costitx, Esporles, Estellencs, s’Horta, Lloseta, Palmanyola, Portocolom, Puigpunyent, Santa Eugenia, Santa Margalida, Santa Ponsa, Santanyi, sa Rapita, Sencelles, Soller. In Palma the flea market in the Avenidas, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soller), and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou, Son Ferriol and Son Fuster Vell.
For a full list of events and things to do across the island, click here.
CINEMA
Films showing in English
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019)
Star Wars OCIMAX 12 Action/Adventure 16.10/17.20/19.05/20.15/*22.00 (*except Tues & Thurs)
Star Wars FESTIVAL 12 Action/Adventure 19.00/22.30
Star Wars MAHON 12 Action/Adventure 19.50 (23/12)
Jumanji: The Next Level (2019)
Plot summary: In Jumanji: The Next Level, the gang is back but the game has changed. As they return to rescue one of their own, the players will have to brave parts unknown from arid deserts to snowy mountains, to escape the world’s most dangerous game.
Starring Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart.
Director: Jake Kasdan.
Duration: 2 hours 3 minutes.
Rated: 7. Category: Action/Adventure/Comedy.
Jumanji: The Next Level OCIMAX 7 Action/Adventure 15.20/17.45
The Good Liar (2019)
Plot summary: Consummate con man Roy Courtnay has set his sights on his latest mark: the recently widowed Betty McLeish, worth millions. But this time, what should have been a simple swindle escalates into a cat-and-mouse game with the ultimate stakes.
Starring: Helen Mirren, Ian McKellen and Russell Tovey.
Director: Bill Condon.
Duration: 1 hour 49 minutes.
Rated:16. Category: Crime/Drama/Mystery.
The Good Liar CINECIUTAT 16 Crime/Drama/Mystery 16.00/*20.00 (*Not on Thurs)
Frozen 2 (2019) See trailer above
Frozen 2 RIVOLI A Animation 15.00/17.00
The Irishman CINECIUTAT 16 Biography/Crime 16.20
