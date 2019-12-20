Check out the official trailer for Frozen 2 now showing in Palma. 11-06-2019 Youtube: Walt Disney Animation Studios

There are no cruise ships in Palma's port today.

MARKETS

Today Algaida, s’Arenal, Binissalem, Can Picafort, Inca, Llucmajor, Maria de la Salut, Es Pont d’Inca, Puerto Alcudia, Son Carrió, Son Ferrer, Son Servera. In Palma: Rafal Nou (between the streets of Selva and ses Salines) and sa Vileta (Plaza de Tarent).

Tomorrow Alaró, Algaida (second Saturday of the month), s’Arenal, s’Arracó, Arta, Badia Gran/Pedrafort (Llucmajor), Biniali, Buger, Bunyola, Cala Ratjada, Campos, Campanet, Can Picafort, Costitx, Esporles, Estellencs, s’Horta, Lloseta, Palmanyola, Portocolom, Puigpunyent, Santa Eugenia, Santa Margalida, Santa Ponsa, Santanyi, sa Rapita, Sencelles, Soller. In Palma the flea market in the Avenidas, Pere Garau, Santa Catalina (C/de Soller), and an ecological market at Plaza Bisbe Berenguer de Palou, Son Ferriol and Son Fuster Vell.

CINEMA

Films showing in English

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019)



Plot summary: The surviving Resistance faces the First Order once more in the final chapter of the Skywalker saga. Starring: Billie Lourd, Lupita Nyong’o and Daisy Ridley. Director: J.J. Abrams. Duration: 2 hours 35 minutes. Rated: 12. Category: Action/Adventure/Fantasy.

Star Wars OCIMAX 12 Action/Adventure 16.10/17.20/19.05/20.15/*22.00 (*except Tues & Thurs)

Star Wars FESTIVAL 12 Action/Adventure 19.00/22.30

Star Wars MAHON 12 Action/Adventure 19.50 (23/12)

Jumanji: The Next Level (2019)

Plot summary: In Jumanji: The Next Level, the gang is back but the game has changed. As they return to rescue one of their own, the players will have to brave parts unknown from arid deserts to snowy mountains, to escape the world’s most dangerous game.

Starring Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart.

Director: Jake Kasdan.

Duration: 2 hours 3 minutes.

Rated: 7. Category: Action/Adventure/Comedy.

Jumanji: The Next Level OCIMAX 7 Action/Adventure 15.20/17.45

The Good Liar (2019)

Plot summary: Consummate con man Roy Courtnay has set his sights on his latest mark: the recently widowed Betty McLeish, worth millions. But this time, what should have been a simple swindle escalates into a cat-and-mouse game with the ultimate stakes.

Starring: Helen Mirren, Ian McKellen and Russell Tovey.

Director: Bill Condon.

Duration: 1 hour 49 minutes.

Rated:16. Category: Crime/Drama/Mystery.

The Good Liar CINECIUTAT 16 Crime/Drama/Mystery 16.00/*20.00 (*Not on Thurs)

Frozen 2 (2019) See trailer above



Plot summary Anna, Elsa, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven leave Arendelle to travel to an ancient, autumn-bound forest of an enchanted land. They set out to find the origin of Elsa’s powers in order to save their kingdom.

Starring Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Idina Menzel.

Director Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee.

Duration: 1 hour 43 minutes.

Rated: PG. Category: Animation/Adventure/Comedy.

Frozen 2 RIVOLI A Animation 15.00/17.00

The Irishman CINECIUTAT 16 Biography/Crime 16.20