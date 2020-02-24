Aena's plans for the airport have generated much argument. 04-10-2019

The Aviba association of travel agents in the Balearics has given its support to plans for remodelling facilities at Son Sant Joan Airport. These, the association believe, will "prioritise the security and comfort of users, travellers and workers".

On Monday, Xisco Mulet, the Aviba president, echoed what the Aena airports authority has been saying about the plans. They are for "remodelling and improving, not expanding". In Aviba's view there is no need to expand facilities. For the three main months of the summer, the airport provides "a meticulous service for all its flights". For the rest of the year, there is a lower number of flights and so "we don't see the necessity for expansion".

The association argues that the project will create "a sustainable space", i.e. the airport. Mulet stated that "now is the time to make the necessary changes so that the airport is a leader in sustainability". There is the perception, he noted, that Aena views the airport as a business and is therefore seeking to expand it. "The reality is different," he insisted. "The last significant remodelling was in 1997. There is now no necessity to continue growing."