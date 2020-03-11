Son Llatzer hospital 11-03-2020 T. Ayuga

The Balearic Public Health service this morning confirmed three more cases of the coronavirus in the Balearics.

Two are in Majorca and the third in Minorca.

One of the cases in Majorca is a male patient who recently travelled to Madrid and has been admitted to Son Llatzer Hospital.

The other involves a woman who is being treated at home by one of the special rapid domestic attention teams.

The third new case in Minorca also corresponds to a woman who is also being treated at home.

The health service is now tracing all the people who may have come into contact with the three new patients.

The total number of cases now stands at 16, although one has been discharged from hospital and given the all clear. Of those, seven are being treated in hospital and the other eight at home.