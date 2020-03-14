Travel
Jet2 cancel all Spanish flights with immediate effect
Low cost airline Jet2 has cancelled all flights to Spain, including the Balearics and Tenerife, as a result of the growing coronavirus pandemic.
Important update regarding travel to/from #Spain #Balearics #Canaries #Majorca #Ibiza #Menorca #GranCanaria #Lanzarote #Tenerife #Fuerteventura pic.twitter.com/3MtnmyTfxF— Jet2tweets (@jet2tweets) March 14, 2020
The move goes further than guidance issued by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office yesterday, which warned Britons against all but essential travel to Madrid, La Rioja and the municipalities of La Bastida, Vitoria and Miranda de Ebro.
The airline, which is is based at nine UK airports, has halted all flights with immediate effect to mainland Spain, as well as the Balearic and Canary Islands, including Majorca, Ibiza, Minorca, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, Tenerife, Fuerteventura and also to Malta.
Jet2 planes from the UK to Spain have turned back in mid-air as the airline cancelled all flights to the country due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The dramatic move by the low-cost airline comes after new infections rose sharply in Spain and the government put 60,000 people in four towns on a mandatory lockdown.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Mike / Hace about 2 hours
And they’ll still moan like when there’s a technical fault with the plane there will be more huffing puffing and tutting than you’ll have ever heard before, all compensation claims c/o the chinaman with 3 b..lls one hung low 🦠🦠
Frederick Jessop / Hace about 3 hours
No one to Hold my Hand !!!