Jet2 cancels flights to Spain. 14-03-2020 Efe

Low cost airline Jet2 has cancelled all flights to Spain, including the Balearics and Tenerife, as a result of the growing coronavirus pandemic.

The move goes further than guidance issued by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office yesterday, which warned Britons against all but essential travel to Madrid, La Rioja and the municipalities of La Bastida, Vitoria and Miranda de Ebro.

The airline, which is is based at nine UK airports, has halted all flights with immediate effect to mainland Spain, as well as the Balearic and Canary Islands, including Majorca, Ibiza, Minorca, Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, Tenerife, Fuerteventura and also to Malta.

Jet2 planes from the UK to Spain have turned back in mid-air as the airline cancelled all flights to the country due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The dramatic move by the low-cost airline comes after new infections rose sharply in Spain and the government put 60,000 people in four towns on a mandatory lockdown.