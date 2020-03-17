News
Troops Arrive in Majorca
Troops arrive in Palma.
Troops are deployed on the streets of Palma to bolster the State of Emergency decreed by Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez on Saturday.
They will also reinforce the lockdown regulations designed to curb the spread of coronavirus in Majorca.
