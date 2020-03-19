Coronavirus
Third patient dies from coronavirus in Majorca
A third person has died from coronavirus in the Balearic Islands, according to the Health Department.
The 30-year-old man died on Thursday afternoon at Son Espases hospital in Palma.
The two previous fatalities from Covid-19 were an oncology patient in his 60’s, who died in the early hours of Tuesday morning and a 59 year old woman died on March 12.
