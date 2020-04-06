Health
Wave your gloves goodbye
The Ministry of Health says wearing gloves when you go out won’t keep you safe from coronavirus and could actually increase the risk of infection.
The 'Action Guide for People with Chronic Health Conditions and Elderly in confinement’ states that gloves get dirty and contaminated if they’re worn for “a long time” and because people unconsciously touch their faces they could get infected.
Health Minister, Salvador Illa warns that “it is not easy” to remove a pair of gloves without contaminating your hands and says "frequent hand washing is more effective."
Those who wear gloves when buying fruit and vegetables, should make sure they throw them away afterwards.
"The incorrect use of gloves can generate a feeling of false protection and put the wearer at greater risk of infection,” states the Health Guide.
