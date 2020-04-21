Cala Deya. archive photo. 21-04-2020 Wendy Wighton Urquhart

The beauty of Cala Deya and Majorca is being lauded on Instagram.

A short video of the cove, which was uploaded to social networks on Monday, has stirred the hearts and souls of those who love the natural beauty of this tiny beach that’s protected by a horseshoe of rocks.

The footage is taken from the trendy beach bar, Ca’s Patró March which is closed because of the coronavirus restrictions, but the very sight of the empty tables with views of the crystal clear aquamarine waters below, had Instagram followers longing to return to the stunning shores of Majorca as soon as the coronavirus restrictions are lifted.

The Nature post is a hugely popular Instagram profile that invites you to "stay tuned to the best of nature," and within just a few hours, the Cala Deya video had been shared more than 160,000 times.