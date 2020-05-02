Adults can run, cycle and play sports for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown began. 02-05-2020 Youtube: Ultima Hora

From early morning on Saturday, those over the age of 14 could go out for a walk or to exercise for an hour for the first time in nearly 50 days because of the coronavirus lockdown.

Hot, sunny weather is forecast this weekend, ideal for fresh air and exercise a lot of people were up with the lark, walking, running and cycling on the Passeig Marítimo in Palma and elsewhere on the island.

Those with children have the added advantage of going out on their own for an hour and going out with their kids too. Children have been allowed to go out for a walk or to play in the company of one of their parents since last Sunday.

Whether people are walking, running or playing sports, the minimum 2-metre social distancing rule must be maintained, overcrowding should be avoided at all times and proper hygiene observed to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Anyone who has coronavirus symptoms, is in isolation at home or lives in a Nursing Home is not allowed to go out walking, running or to play sports.

