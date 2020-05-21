Tourism
Life is a beach in Majorca
The beaches will re-open again on Monday and according to the Palma Met Office we are going to have summer-like weather.
This morning in Palma, bar and restaurant terraces were packed giving the hard-pressed business community a lift.
Social distancing will remain in place on beaches and some restrictions but the beach weather has arrived just in time.
Some beaches across the island were being prepared this morning for the opening.
