Mayors say Phase 2 rules are causing confusion
Majorca’s progression to Phase 2 has been welcomed with open arms but it’s also causing absolute chaos in some parts of the island.
It marks the elimination of almost all time-slots, groups of 15 can walk the streets and most importantly for some, interior spaces in bars, restaurants and cafés can open from Monday, albeit with a maximum 40% capacity.
But in some small Municipalities the rules could be relaxed from Friday and that’s put Mayors, Legal Services and Security Forces in Part Forana in a spin.
Taken completely by surprise, some Mayors even called bars and restaurants in small villages like, Selva, Sineu and Mancor de la Vall to tell them that they could now serve people indoors, but most just weren’t ready and will open on Saturday.
Many Mayors have slammed the BOE order as confusing and criticised its publication on Saturday, just two days before Phase 2 begins.
The problem is that the Government has included population density in the new rules with a stipulation that the relaxation of the coronavirus restrictions does not apply in Municipalities that have less than 10,000 inhabitants, but more than 100 inhabitants per square kilometre, which means Alaró, Binissalem and Lloseta, and others are excluded.
