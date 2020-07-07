Vacation Rentals proving popular in Majorca. 02-05-2015 MICER

Shares:

Holiday Rental occupancy in Majorca will reach 60% on average in the first two weeks of July and Pollensa, Alcúdia, Santanyí and Felanitx, are leading the way according to Habtur Manager, Maria Gibert.

The reservation rate in the Vacation Rental Sector is much higher than in the Hotel Sector, which is around 30%.

”Tourist accommodation offers the best contribution to economic recovery,” says Gibert, who points out that clients only book the accommodation and spend a significant amount of money going out to dinner, going on excursions and buying from local shops.

"The Institutions have systematically left us out of the Economic Recovery Plans that they've designed to overcome the crisis,” she claims, “and the Government haven’t just left us out, they’ve ignored the measures that we have proposed.”

Those measures included proposals that licences to rent multi-family homes, which expire after five years be automatically extended for one year or that owners be allowed to refinance at low interest rates through the Credit Institute Official Mutual Guarantee Society, ISBA, for investments made to modernise or make their establishments more sustainable and improve the quality of the destination.

“In the Tourist Rental Sector, in general, prices have not fallen and, if anything, have been very limited,” says Gibert who claimed that a study published last week indicated that Vacation Rental prices in the Balearic Islands have changed less than any other Autonomous Community.

Safe service

Gibert claims vacation rentals are very safe for tourists in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic because apart from multi-family buildings, guests do not share any common spaces.

"It is the safest accommodation because there is no contact with third parties," she said. “The Spanish Tourism Quality Institute, or ICTE has not yet published the health and safety protocols for Tourist Rentals, so we have applied the provisions set out in the draft, which has been published and emphasises the disinfection and cleaning of homes”.