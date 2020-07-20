Fines for not wearing a face mask will be issued from Monday. 19-07-2020 Laura Becerra

From today, any tourists or residents caught without a face mask will be fined €100 and the Police will be out in force making sure people are respecting the law.

The Public Administration & Modernization Minister, Isabel Castro, and Health & Consumption Minister, Patricia Gómez, sent a circular to Local Police Forces last week detailing the criteria of action when breaches are detected.

Police reports of the incident will determine whether a fine of 25, 50 or 100 euros is imposed and must include details of whether the person is a repeat offender.

The Conditions

Other factors taken into account include, whether the infringement was in a public or private location, the number of people affected by the non-compliance, the circumstances and the response to Police.

Officers must detail the response to their request to wear a face mask, the persistence or not in the commission of the offence and the possible refusal to comply.

The obligation to wear a mask in both public and private places has been in force since last Monday, but fines were not imposed until now.

It is not necessary to wear a face mask whilst walking along promenades next to the sea, at the beach or in a swimming pool in the Balearic Islands.

Smoking and Eating

Face masks are also not required by people smoking or eating ice cream in the street.

They must be worn when walking to and arriving at a restaurant or bar, but can be removed whilst eating or drinking.

Musicians must wear a mask, except if they’re playing a wind instrument.

It is compulsory to wear a face mask at all times in the Balearic Islands, Catalonia and most other Communities but not in Galicia, Madrid, Castilla-La Mancha, Valencia or the Canary Islands.