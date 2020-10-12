El Museo de Can Planes, sa Pobla. 11-10-2020 Curro Viera

The latest edition of the Art i Copes festival kicked off in Sa Pobla at the weekend and because the festival’s form and content were severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic the name was changed to Art i Covid.

The El Museu Can Planes event has enticed some big names from the art world to Sa Pobla, including Marcos Juncal, The Apartment Man, Jaume Serra, Felip Caldés, Leticia Maria, Josep Maria Alaminos, Fèlix Coll, Miquel Mesquida, Cata Valls, Aina Perelló, Jaume Mir, Paparkone, Joan Vallespir, Margalida Rotger and Biznaga Atelier or Mar Agüera.

Organiser David Campaner says the results have been a huge success and that they made sure all the necessary health requirements were in place and face masks are mandatory.

"The great response from the public is very remarkable," says Campaner. "Sometimes because of the entry and exit controls there were queues of people who didn't want to miss the exhibition at the Museum.”

All of the events, such as guided tours of the exhibitions, were organised electronically, with prior reservations for the public and that helped the festival to develop in an orderly, safe and focused way in the open spaces.

Campaner says he’s really pleased with how everything turned out, especially since the whole thing was organised in just ten days.

"We didn't know what the situation would be, everything is constantly changing and in those few days we have played it safe," he said and thanked Culture Councillor, Toni Simó Tomàs for his cooperation and for never giving up on the project.