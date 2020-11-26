Smokers will be delighted to hear that the tobacco restrictions are being relaxed and they'll be allowed to light up in the street as long as they abide by the 2 metre social distancing rule.

But the ban on smoking on the terraces of hotels, restaurants and bars will stay in place and smokers are not allowed to light up while they’re walking in the street.

The smoking ban was implemented at the end of August after a steep rise in infections with fines of 100 euros for breaking the rules, but a lot of people have ignored the regulations and more and more people have been seen smoking in the streets in recent weeks.

Hidden smokers

Relaxing the restrictions means that smokers won’t have to hide away in corners to have a quick puff without being spotted and fined, but the Government says the rules will be tightened again if the epidemiological situation changes.

From this Saturday it will be mandatory to wear a face mask in all closed workplaces, whether there are partitions installed or not and regardless of whether social distancing is respected.