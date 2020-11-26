Smoking ban, Mallorca.

Smoking ban, Mallorca.

25-11-2020Ultima Hora

Smokers will be delighted to hear that the tobacco restrictions are being relaxed and they'll be allowed to light up in the street as long as they abide by the 2 metre social distancing rule.

But the ban on smoking on the terraces of hotels, restaurants and bars will stay in place and smokers are not allowed to light up while they’re walking in the street.

The smoking ban was implemented at the end of August after a steep rise in infections with fines of 100 euros for breaking the rules, but a lot of people have ignored the regulations and more and more people have been seen smoking in the streets in recent weeks.

Hidden smokers

Relaxing the restrictions means that smokers won’t have to hide away in corners to have a quick puff without being spotted and fined, but the Government says the rules will be tightened again if the epidemiological situation changes.

From this Saturday it will be mandatory to wear a face mask in all closed workplaces, whether there are partitions installed or not and regardless of whether social distancing is respected.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.