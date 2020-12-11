Mallorca has reached level 4 coronavirus transmission with more than 250 positive cases per 100,000 inhabitants and a cumulative incidence of 265.6 in 14 days.

Mallorca is ranked 15th in Spain, behind Álava with 298.6 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, Asturias with 292.2, Burgos with 406, Cantabria with 268.3, Guipuzkoa with 354.8, Cuenca with 328.5, Girona with 286.9, Jaén with 269.6, La Rioja with 269.6, Lleida with 287.6, Palencia with 397.5, Teruel with 370.5, Toledo with 268.8 and Zamora with 284.6.

But if care pressure is measured the situation is much better with the alert level in the ICUs is 3 and in the wards it’s 2.

16% of ICU beds are occupied by critically ill coronavirus patients and occupancy is 5% in the wards.

Preventive Medicine & Public Health Specialist, Joan Carles March, attributes the worsening of the epidemiological situation to people letting their guard down.

"One relaxes and contagion goes up, that’s the reality of this pandemic, if contacts increase, infections increase and that happens everywhere,” said March who’s been warning of the need to “take tougher measures” for weeks.

“Confinements have been made in certain villages here recently, but that’s not enough, mobility must be significantly reduced to lower the figures,” added March. "It is said that if contacts are tripled infections are doubled and the Balearic Islands have been living too well, thinking it was the Autonomous Community with the second best data. That's not a good thing when the virus is waiting for you to lower your guard to attack."