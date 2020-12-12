The Government's decision to require PCR from all travellers from the Peninsula, whether or not they are residents has been given the thumbs up by CAEB, the Association of Balearic Travel Agencies or Aviba, Hotel Employers FEHM and Agrupación de Cadenas or ACH.

"If we can control both foreign and national tourists it will be possible to have a more exhaustive control of the pandemic,” said CAEB President Carmen Planas.

"This is positive and long-awaited news because only controlling foreign travellers was insufficient and discriminatory,” added María José Aguiló , Vice President of FEHM and ACH stressed that controlled access to the Balearic Islands "must be absolute."

“It's necessary to shield the Islands in order to ensure the 2021 season,” agreed Aviba President, Francesc Mulet, “but we should opt for other diagnostic tests instead of PCRs which have a deterrent effect on the Spanish market because they are so much more expensive.”