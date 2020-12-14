A Palma bar that was slapped with a massive fine on Friday has been sanctioned a second time.

On Friday, ‘Ricón de Isa’ in Carrer Patronato Obrero was fined 201,301.50 euros for a raft of alleged infractions including denying access to Authorities or Inspectors, hindering or preventing inspections, refusing to cooperate, non-compliance with the Administrative conditions of installation and non-compliance with Covid-19 sanitary measures.

The bar was ordered to close for two months from Saturday but the owner decided to open anyway.

When Police patrols arrived minutes later the bar was shut down, the owner was evicted and fined another 65,000 euros.