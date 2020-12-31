Palma, Mallorca

Palma's registered population increased by over 6,000.

The latest revision of the municipal registers shows that between January 1, 2019 and January 1, 2020, there were 22,083 more registered inhabitants of the Balearics. The population, as determined by the registers, was 1,171,543.

The National Statistics Institute, which provides this information, reveals that the number of people registered in Mallorca increased by 16,133 to 912,171. In Minorca the increase was 2,244 to 95,641, while in Ibiza there was an increase of 3,913 to 151,827. Formentera experienced a decrease - 207 fewer, down to 11,904.

Palma's registered inhabitants increased by 6,522 to 422,587. Calvia added 1,151 - up to 51,710; Manacor 719 (44,527); Inca 360 (33,679). The number in the municipality of Ibiza went up by 1,345 to 51,128, while the increases in Ciutadella and Mahon were, respectively, 748 and 550 to 30,588 and 29,592.

