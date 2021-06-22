Diners at restaurant in Palma.

The restaurant sector of PIMEM, which is now called Restaurants, Bars and Cafeterias or RBC, has demanded that the Government remove all Covid restrictions, instead of reviewing them every 15 days.

RBC President, Eugenia Cusí and Vice President, Helmut Clemens criticised the Balearic Government's management of the Sector and the new measures introduced on Saturday.

“There is no change to capacity indoors which is still at 50%, there is nothing relevant," said Cusí. “It's time to turn the page and recover proportionality, transparency, common sense and normal licensing hours."

Government spokesperson and Tourism Minister, Iago Negueruela called for respect for the health recommendations, which he pointed out had always had the support of PIMEB.

