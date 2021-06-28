Huge stret party en Palma.

Video has been uploaded to social media websites showing thousands of people drinking at a huge party in Polígono Son Castelló In the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police say there were so many people that it was impossible to access to Carrer 16 de Julio and the vast majority of them were under the influence of drink or drugs.

When a Police car and emergency crews approached the street their vehicles were allegedly hit with stones and bottles and Officers say young people were jumping on cars, smashing them up, drinking alcohol and dancing in the streets.

The industrial estate has been out of control at the weekends for more than a month and it’s impossible for Police and Emergency vehicles to access the area.

