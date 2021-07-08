Palma's councillor for citizen security, Joana Maria Adrover, announced on Thursday that there is to be police reinforcement over the weekend to prevent "botellón" street party gatherings.

Surveillance, she said, will be intensified in places known for the botellón - the industrial estates, Playa de Palma, downtown Palma and Santa Catalina. Not all gatherings are large, such as in Santa Catalina, but she added that they are "worrying". Some streets will be closed and there will be access controls. Adrover didn't specify which streets.

The councillor explained that the local police and the National Police have been acting against the botellón since the curfew was lifted. She stressed that concerts in the city are being controlled and that the concert at the bullring for Spanish students was an exception in terms of non-compliance. A fine of 200,000 euros is to be imposed, the concert having been identified as a source of the coronavirus outbreak among students.

Since the beginning of the year, Adrover noted, over 2,000 fines for breaching the botellón bylaw have been issued, even though the curfew wasn't lifted until June 4. She made a call for "civility" and asked young people not to attend botellón gatherings, which are banned.

Last weekend's operation against the botellón resulted in some 300 fines.