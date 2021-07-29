45 percent of the under 30 age group in Mallorca have had their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine and 16.25 percent have had both jabs, according to a Ministry of Health report.

The vaccination process activity report states that 97,420 doses of the Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines have been administered amongst young people.

52.3% of 20-29 year olds; 55.5% of 16-19 year olds and 8.3% of 12-15 years olds have had one dose.

21.9% of 20-29 year olds; 16% of 16-19 year olds and 0.4% of 12-15 year olds have had both jabs.

By Islands, 31% of young people in Ibiza have been fully vaccinated; 27.9% in Minorca; 16.7% in Formentera and 16.25% in Mallorca.

There are more than 40,000 vaccination appointments available on BitCita for anyone over 12 years old.

Despite the fact that more young people are being vaccinated, infections continue to erupt. The cumulative incidence rate amongst 16-29 years has soared to 2,843 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days.

Vaccination

On Wednesday, 60% of the Balearic population had received both vaccination injections and 738,744, or 71.3 percent had received their first dose of the vaccine.

In Mallorca, 1,011,267 doses have been administered; 580,410 people have had one dose and 488,350 have had both jabs.

in Ibiza, 157,188 inoculated doses have been administered; 89,252 people have had one dose and 77,468 have had both jabs.

In Minorca, 111,714 doses have been administered; 62,625 people have had one dose and 54,099 had had both jabs.

In Formentera, 10,075 vaccines have been administered; 6,066 people have had one dose and 5,006 have had both jabs.