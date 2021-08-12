Hundreds of people queued up in Palma, Inca and Manacor on Wednesday to get their first Covid vaccinations, after the Ministry of Health waved the need for an appointment.

A number of tourists who turned up at the vaccination centres were turned away and told that they must register with the Health Department to qualify for vaccination in Mallorca.

1,062 people including 12 pregnant women were immunised on Wednesday and 417 of them got their jabs at Son Dureta in Palma.

Vaccinations without an appointment are available again today at all authorised locations in the Balearic Islands.