Road closed in Palma, Mallorca ahead of pedestrianisation project

Barriers in place on Wednesday morning.

18-08-2021Miquel À. Cañellas

On Wednesday, work started on what is referred to as a "new civic axis" in Palma. Jargon for pedestrianisation, this particular project concerns the Nuredduna tunnel. Residents and business associations have become resigned to this project going ahead, the tunnel that connects the Avenidas and Calle Nuredduna having been closed.

In addition to criticism of the closure, opposition parties at the town hall have attacked the administration over alterations to bus routes.

First thing on Wednesday, barriers were installed to block the road; all traffic was diverting to Calle Aragon. The police said that there were no incidents; officers will be present for all the time that the work takes.

As to bus services, stops on Calle Nuredduna and Calle Aragon have been moved. The L4, L5 and L16 routes have been altered and they will go along Aragon.

The town hall will be conducting an information campaign, notifying the public of the changes, explaining the project and what work will be carried out.

