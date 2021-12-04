The Balearic government has accepted that an error with terminology in the text of the Covid passport decree published in the Official Bulletin means that the passport doesn't apply to bars and cafeterias with indoor capacities of 50 or more.

Following the publication of the decree, there was confusion, as the text referred specifically to restaurant business establishments; the Spanish is "restauración", the Catalan "restauració". Employers associations' interpretations were that this excluded bars and cafeterias. Brought to the attention of the government, there was eventually an admission that these interpretations were right.

The error will no doubt be corrected.

Meanwhile, the first day of the Covid passport being in force would appear to have caused some logistical issues, such as queuing to wait for it to be checked.