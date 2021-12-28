Son Espases University Hospital in Palma has been judged the best hospital in the Balearics for the sixth consecutive time. This is according to the 2021 Hospital Excellence Index (IEH), which is compiled by the Instituto Coordenadas for Governance and Applied Economics in Madrid.

The institute states that hospital excellence is the sum of quality of care, hospital service, patient well-being and satisfaction, innovative capacity, personalised attention and resource efficiency, as well as commitment to the quality and sustainability of a universal health system.

The index is an analysis of hospitals, public and private, which draws on surveys of some 2,000 health professionals throughout Spain.

The last index was published in 2019. As well as Son Espases remaining first, Son Llàtzer is still second, while Quirónsalud Palmaplanas Hospital rises one position to third and Clinic Rotger drops to fourth.

The best hospital in Spain, and also for the sixth consecutive time, is the Fundación Jiménez Díaz University Hospital in Madrid.