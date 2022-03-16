Built in Finland by Meyer Turku at an estimated cost of 850 million euros, with a capacity of 6,600 passengers and 1,600 crew members, Costa Cruises' Costa Toscana arrived in Palma on Tuesday on its inaugural journey.

The sister ship to the Costa Smeralda, it belongs to the Excellence class and is designed like a hotel macro-complex. On board are a water park, a spa area, a wide variety of restaurants, shops and leisure activities as well as a number of apartments with private terraces on the 17 decks. Powered by liquefied natural gas, the Costa Toscana is among the ships to have been most adapted to emissions regulations.

The ship arrived in Palma from Barcelona in the afternoon and set sail at midnight for Palermo. Other stops on the inaugural journey are Valencia, Civitavecchia, Savona and Marseille.