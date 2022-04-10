A 49-year-old man has been arrested in Mallorca for posting racist and homophobic messages on social media.

His arrest by the Guardia Civil was part of an operation against various forms of hate crime that was coordinated by Europol and which was carried out in eleven countries. A total of 120 racist and homophobic posts are attributed to the 49-year-old, who is a resident of Palma, uses the name 'Andritxol' and has previously been arrested for the same reason.

Among the messages are: "Navy ships should not rescue blacks from the Mediterranean, let them drown in the sea"; "As a follower of Adolf Hitler, the Hitlerphobia practised by the media pains me to the bottom of my heart; "I have just watched a Leroy Merlin ad on television in which two lesbians were kissing. It seems deplorable to me that this company is promoting homosexuality."

He was given an eleven-month sentence in 2018 for posts such as "In Spain, homosexuals have been given carte blanche; given rights, as they are a minority. The place for homosexuals is in prison."