Energy, emotion, challenges and fun are mixed in the 8th edition of the Best Fest open water festival

From May of 28th to 3th of June, the eighth edition of the BEST FEST Mallorca arrives at Colònia de Sant Jordi, the only 7 day open water festival in the world in which 7 spectacular events will be held for swimmers of all levels and ages.

The event, organized by BEST Centre Sports, will have more than 300 participants per day from more than 30 different countries, including the Canadian National Swimming Team and more than 40 professional swimmers from the United States. The competition has different tests for all levels, among which are the traditional point-to-point swimming, a time trial, a relay test, sprints or the long-distance Olympic standard of 10 kilometers that will take place in the beautiful and protected waters located between Cap de Ses Salines, Cabrera Island, Es Trenc beach and Colònia de Sant Jordi.

A week of energetic, challenging, friendly, sociable and fun swimming in which attendees can also enjoy "Free Best Pro Clinics" master classes both in open water and in the BEST Centre Sports Olympic pool with coaches such as Alex Studzinski and Beatriz Studzinski or Paul Newsome, a coach session by Mel Berry, yoga classes and bootcamps.

All of this, accompanied by different joint celebrations in which traditional Majorcan food, music and a good atmosphere will be the fundamental pillars to put the finishing touch to a unique week.