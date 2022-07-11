Wonder of the Seas

Wonder of the Seas. | EFE

Ashlee Caliz Palma 11/07/2022 07:00
0

These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: GNV Spirit
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: July 11 at 5.30am
Depature: July 11 at 11am
Gross tonnage: 32.728
Flag: Italy
Length: 204

Vessel: Abel Matutes
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: July 11 at 5.30am
Depature: July 11 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 29.783
Flag: Spain
Length: 191

Vessel: Kerry
Origin: Valencia
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: July 11 at 6am
Depature: July 11 at 10am
Gross tonnage: 24.418
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 187

Vessel: Ciudad de Palma
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Barcelona
Arrival: July 11 at 6am
Depature: July 11 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 27.105
Flag: Spain
Length: 186

Vessel: GNV Bridge
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Valencia
Arrival: July 11 at 6.10am
Depature: July 11 at 11.30am
Gross tonnage: 32.581
Flag: Italy
Length: 203

Vessel: Wonder of the Seas
Origin: Barcelona
Destination: Marseille
Arrival: July 11 at 8am
Depature: July 11 at 6pm
Gross tonnage: 235.600
Flag: Bahamas
Length: 362

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt
Origin: Ibiza
Destination: Ibiza
Arrival: July 11 at 10.15pm
Depature: July 12 at 8am
Gross tonnage: 12.262
Flag: Cyprus
Length: 123

You can also find out what is scheduled to come (click here) to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.