These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: GNV Spirit

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: July 11 at 5.30am

Depature: July 11 at 11am

Gross tonnage: 32.728

Flag: Italy

Length: 204

Vessel: Abel Matutes

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: July 11 at 5.30am

Depature: July 11 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 29.783

Flag: Spain

Length: 191

Vessel: Kerry

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: July 11 at 6am

Depature: July 11 at 10am

Gross tonnage: 24.418

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: Ciudad de Palma

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: July 11 at 6am

Depature: July 11 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 27.105

Flag: Spain

Length: 186

Vessel: GNV Bridge

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: July 11 at 6.10am

Depature: July 11 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 32.581

Flag: Italy

Length: 203

Vessel: Wonder of the Seas

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Marseille

Arrival: July 11 at 8am

Depature: July 11 at 6pm

Gross tonnage: 235.600

Flag: Bahamas

Length: 362

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: July 11 at 10.15pm

Depature: July 12 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 12.262

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 123

You can also find out what is scheduled to come (click here) to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.