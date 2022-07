With the price of fuel so high, cases of fuel theft have increased over recent weeks. These thefts have mainly been in the Corea neighbourhood of Palma, with some having occurred near to the police station in Camp Redó.

One method used is to pierce the tank and fill a bucket with fuel. Because of fuel that is spilled, this can pose a fire hazard when drivers start their engines.

The police say there is theft of this type from time to time but that there has been an increase since prices started to shoot up. They have as yet been unable to determine if the fuel is being sold on the black market at prices lower than at petrol stations or is being used to fill the tanks of the criminals' own vehicles.