The driver charged with an offence against road safety by the Guardia Civil has explained on a WhatsApp group that, when notices first appeared regarding his reckless driving, he "voluntarily presented" himself at Tráfico's headquarters.

He adds that he has not been arrested, that his car has not been taken away and that his licence hasn't been withdrawn. "Quite possibly the licence will be withdrawn, but I accept that." He says that a viral video was not uploaded by him but by a motorcyclist and goes on: "I do not want to comment on the people out there wishing me death."

"I apologise. What I did was unforgivable. There are no excuses, but I have had a very bad depressive streak for more than eight months. But I repeat - that is not an excuse at all. There are times when the mind betrays you and you don't think about the consequences."