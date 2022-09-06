Alcudia Local Police and the Guardia Civil are investigating the case of a driver who assaulted a drunk tourist who climbed onto his car while driving through the popular holiday resort.

The suspect fled after the brutal beating, which left the young man unconscious.

According to police sources, the incident took place at around 11.30 p.m. last Friday. The local police received a tip-off that a young man, who looked like a tourist, had climbed onto the bonnet of a vehicle on the road.

They witnessed the driver get out of the car and hit the young man in the face, knocking him to the ground unconscious.

When the local police arrived, they found the victim on the ground and called the medical services who rushed him to hospital with symptoms of a possible concussion. Investigators are trying to find the driver.