The Guardia Civil and Calvia police have arrested a total of five people involved in an assault on a Briton in Magalluf on July 26.

The five are two Pakistanis, two Romanians and one Bulgarian. Two of them were arrested the same day, while the other three were detained on Thursday.

Video images of the fight showed that it was the Briton who was initially attacking people with what is now said to have been a golf club. But others grabbed hold of this club and attacked him, causing serious injuries.