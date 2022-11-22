King Felipe VI has stressed the affinity that exists between the United Kingdom and Spain and has conveyed his best wishes to King Charles III after his ascension to the “challenges” of the British monarchy at the head of a country “with global significance and responsibilities” and has invited him and the Queen Consort to visit Spain.

This is what Felipe VI said during his speech at the gala dinner to commemorate the 135th anniversary of the Spanish Chamber of Commerce in the United Kingdom, accompanied by Queen Letizia.

This is the first time that the King and Queen have visited Britain since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, and he began his speech by paying tribute to “one of the great monarchs” of British history.

Felipe VI also stressed the “strong affinity” between the two territories, which, he said, “will develop and prosper”.

Having said this, he extended his best wishes to Charles III for his reign and invited him and Queen consort Camilla to a state visit to Spain.

In this regard, he thanked King Charles for the “extraordinarily warm” meeting he had received.

“Two parliamentary monarchs united by family and personal ties”, he stressed, while conveying “success” to the new Prince and Princess of Wales in their responsibilities.

During his speech, the monarch highlighted the presence of Spanish companies that participate in and transform the British economy.

“Our relationship is stronger than ever,” he said.

He took the opportunity to express his gratitude for the presence of some Spanish companies and their “essential” role in key sectors such as construction, infrastructure, financial services and telecommunications.

He also stressed Spain’s commitment and “sense of duty” to strengthen bilateral relations and exchanges in both countries.