On Monday an inspector from the education ministry will go the school to take statements from students, teachers, management and parents. The ministry will then decide whether or not to open disciplinary proceedings.
The school has described the episode as "unfortunate". It has been clarified that it occurred Friday and not on Wednesday, which was when Spain were playing. The teacher told the class that the flag had to be taken down as the school's "protocol" only allowed the flag to be displayed on match days. The students maintained that they had permission for the flag to remain in the classroom.
Following publicity given to the case, threats have been made against the teacher on social media. A photograph of her and of her family has been posted.
Meanwhile, the spokesperson for Podemos in Palma and the regional secretary for democratic memory, Jesús Jurado, has expressed his "solidarity" with the teacher and the school's management. "It's not about flags. It is about impeding our harmony and our democracy."
Vox have called a protest for today, referring to a "demonisation of Spain and of Spanish feelings". Més have attacked Vox for dragging politics into the affair.
This situation has changed very rapidly from being an internal school discipline problem to being a Mallorca ( catalan) vs Madrid ( Spanish mainland) political problem . Same old same old. However going back to the original cause I found one comment in UH very interesting. Apparently of all the teachers at the school the catalan teacher was known by at least some parents as "difficult" and "problematic". A classic case of fervent nationalism not knowing when to reign itself in. Its a football match for goodness sake. They are kids and passionate like all kids for their team to do well. Certainly knowing their teacher some could not resist a bit of flag goading but the teacher is the adult here and should have shown her class how dialog and flexibility is the best course.
With the state of politics these days, yes, it's best to keep politics out of it. But that's exactly why this should never have happened in the first place. By merely enforcing such a policy, it puts politics front and center in the argument. Ironically, precisely what the policy was supposed to avoid. Should've just let it go. There's far more important battles to fight. But now Pandora's box has been opened. Enjoy your policy "victory".