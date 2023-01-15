The DGT traffic directorate has yet to provide specific detail of the number of fines related to the high-occupancy vehicle lane (HOV) in Palma, but it has reported that the most common reason is crossing the continuous white line (both entering and exiting).

The HOV lane came into operation on November 2, 2022. The DGT states that it can only be accessed at kilometre 6.5 of the MA-19 and that vehicles can only exit it where there is a discontinuous line in order to take the MA-20. Therefore, drivers joining the road from Coll d'en Rabassa or El Molinar cannot enter the lane.

The second most common reason for fines is use of the lane by vehicles that are not permitted, such as trucks, while the third most common is use by single-occupancy cars.

Fines are 200 euros, which are reduced by 50% if they are paid quickly.