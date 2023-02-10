Palma.—Hollywood megastar, Nicole Kidman, has now left the island, saying that she hopes to return one day. Local estate agents will be hoping that she has taken an interest in the rented property where she stayed in at Son Vida. It has a price tag of 65 million euros and was on sale last summer.

The villa was designed by the Italian Matteo Thun. It has outstanding views over Palma Bay. At 65 million, it is greatly more expensive than two other properties in Majorca which have previously been highlighted because of their prices - a mansion in Bonaire, Alcudia and a country estate with house in Puigpunyent.

Villa Solitaire beats the former by some 30 million euros. There are seven bedrooms for a property that occupies 2,300 square metres. Six bathrooms, rooftop terrace with open-air cinema, gymnasium, parking for six cars, a botanical garden, a lift; these are just some of the other features.

The interior is in harmony with the Mediterranean environment and the exterior’s natural spaces. Everything is of the highest possible quality.

At 65 million euros, that should be taken as a given.