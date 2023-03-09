The Mallorca Live festival has announced a series of Es Jardi boutique concerts as part of its summer live music line up and the legendary UB40 will be performing in Magalluf on July 28.

UB40 have performed in Mallorca in the past and the group is not the only British band performing as part of the festival this year.

The Kooks are going to highlight the main Mallorca Live Festival (MLF) which will be held on May 18-20 at the former Aquapark in Magalluf.

The Kooks burst onto the music scene with their debut album, ‘Inside In/Inside Out’, in 2006 to great public and critical acclaim.

They have won several awards, such as at the MTV Europe Music Awards and the Brit Awards for the single ‘She moves in her own way’. It was with their next album ‘Konk’ (2008) that the group reached number one.

This was followed by ‘Junk of the heart’ (2011); ‘Listen’ (2014), more experimental, several compilations and rarities; then came ‘Let’s go sunshine’, released in 2018, and their latest is ‘10 tracks to Echo in the Dark’, released in 2022.

The Kooks join a programme that includes names such as The Chemical Brothers.