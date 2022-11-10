The Chemical Brothers, Vetusta Morla and Peggy Gou lead the first confirmations of the sixth edition of Mallorca Live Festival.

The Mallorcan event, which last June celebrated its most important and international edition to date, bringing together 72,000 people, has announced a total of 28 names that will take place on the 18th, 19th and 20th of May 2023 at the Old Aquapark in Magalluf.

Tickets are on sale from 119€ (plus booking fee) at www.mallorcalivefestival.com and the festival’s official ticket shop.

The Chemical Brothers will be making their debut live performance in Mallorca.

The Manchester duo, a living history of dance music over the last 30 years, has gone from being a highly respected underground electronic music project to one of the world’s most acclaimed and sought-after live shows.

The Brits will light up the Mallorcan night with their mind-blowing audiovisual show and undeniable hits like ‘Hey Girl Hey Boy’, ‘Galvanize’ and ‘Got To Keep On’.

Vetusta Morla is the most important Spanish pop rock band of recent years while the South Korean DJ Peggy Gou, one of the world’s most acclaimed DJs, returns to the 2023 line-up.

Since her debut in 2016, Peggy Gou has shown a natural ability to capture the warmth, joy and freedom of legacy house and techno.

In recent years, few artists have made the impact of Peggy, who has become an icon of club culture (a regular at DC10 Ibiza and at festivals such as Coachella, Glastonbury, among others) and fashion (she has been on the cover of Elle and Harper’s Bazaar and has her own fashion label, Kirin), with a personal vision that has resonated globally.