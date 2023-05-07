On Saturday, a convoy of some one hundred motorhomes formed a convoy on Palma roads to protest against the lack of facilities in Mallorca.

Starting at 6.30pm, the convoy passed along the Avenidas and the Paseo Marítimo, the protest having been called by an association headed by Francisco Javier Fuster, who said that "things are getting worse; there are more and more restrictions".

He warned that there will be ever more demand for sites to park this summer, as a "record" is anticipated in terms of sales and rental of motorhomes, caravans and camper vans. On numerous occasions there have been calls for public spaces to be made available and for private rustic land to be adapted in order to create camping areas. But the authorities "make it difficult for us to be on the roads". "They don't grant licences so that everything can be done legally."

Fuster stressed that there is only one green point on the island to properly deposit dirty water generated by motorhomes. "If there were more, there would be no antisocial people, which is what we are sometimes accused of being."

With the elections coming up, the association hopes there may be political parties who take up their cause, emphasising the difference between the Balearics and other regions of Spain, "where it has been shown that motorhome tourism is all-year tourism, with an impact of millions of euros and which gives work to many people".