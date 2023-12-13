First, the good news. The 26 degrees Centigrade registered in Porto Pi on Tuesday was one of the hottest on record in December, according to the Palma Met Office. The bad news is that the warm weather is coming to an end with temperatures starting to fall from this afternoon.
Mallorca weather: record breaking temperatures coming to an end
Record 26 degrees Centigrade registered in Porto Pi
