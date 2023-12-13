Life's a beach in Mallorca in December, wish you were here!
Jason Moore13/12/2023 14:58
TW0

First, the good news. The 26 degrees Centigrade registered in Porto Pi on Tuesday was one of the hottest on record in December, according to the Palma Met Office. The bad news is that the warm weather is coming to an end with temperatures starting to fall from this afternoon.

The 26 degrees in Porto Pi was far higher than the 23.6 degrees registered this time last year. There were other record breaking temperatures across the island on Tuesday. For the rest of this week the Met Office is forecasting unstable weather with cloud and some rain.

But there is a Christmas treat in store for sun-worshipers. The festive weather will be good with relatively high tempetures and clear skies. Infact, it could even be beach weather. Turkey on the beach tastes good!.

This year will go down on record as one of the hottest ever with maximum temperatures smashing records.

Photos: Miguel Angel Cañellas

