In ten years' time, people over the age of 64 will make up more than 25% of the total population in Spain. With these figures and an increasingly ageing society, caring for our elderly has become a major challenge. Residential homes play a crucial role as they offer not only a safe place to live, but also an environment where residents can receive the comprehensive care they need to enjoy a good quality of life. This is the case with DomusVi, a company with more than 30 years of experience in caring for people and which has six residences on the island of Mallorca in different municipalities, including the capital.



While each has its own particularities, they all share a common purpose: to ensure the well-being of residents and their families. To this end, they base their care on a person-centred model of care, which means that they take their decisions and wishes very much into account. "From the moment of admission, each person is assessed by a team of professionals to create a care and activity plan adapted to their profile, according to their level of dependency, and taking into account their tastes and preferences", stresses Carmen María Estepa, director of the DomusVi Costa d'en Blanes residence, in the municipality of Calvià, who reminds us that it is very important to know the person in depth so that they can receive the best care.





Feeling at home In this residence everything is designed to make the elderly feel at home, both for those who live permanently and those who live temporarily. "This is an excellent option for periods of convalescence and rehabilitation, for unforeseen family events, or simply to provide respite for caregivers who need a physical and emotional break," says the director. All the people receive quality social and health care and enjoy a wide range of therapies and activities, as well as complementary services such as hairdressing.



First class facilities Located in privileged surroundings, close to the city of Palma and just a few minutes from the beach of Puerto Portals, DomusVi Costa d'en Blanes is a benchmark for its magnificent facilities and services. In addition to its comfortable and bright spaces, it has a large garden of more than 3,000 square metres. There, residents enjoy outdoor activities and receive visits from their relatives, whose doors are always open. The centre has 40 beds in single rooms and 80 in double rooms.



Personalised and familiar care Psychologists, occupational therapists, social workers and physiotherapists are some of the professional profiles that look after the well-being of the elderly in this centre where medical and nursing care is offered 24 hours a day. "The care is personalised and the atmosphere is welcoming, and we also have our own kitchen with adapted diets and menus", says the director of DomusVi Costa d'en Blanes. These residences are characterised by being active social environments, that is to say, where a healthy life is promoted and full of activities to foster cognitive and social skills. "We carry out activities with the community and we work in a network with our environment, with organisations such as the PAC of Bendinat or the Home Care Support Team (ESAD)".



DomusVi Costa d'en Blanes

Address: Av. Tomàs Blanes Tolosa, 1, 07181 Portals Nous.



Telephone: 971 677 002



For more information, visit the website